Forecast Discussion 3/27/2021 PM: Increasing clouds overnight, showers likely Sunday, windy again

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 28th: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 28th: 26°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:59 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:27 PM

Things have calmed down today and some sunshine came back out after it got cloudy last night. Highs reached the low-60s again. Not nearly as windy as yesterday, just a nice breeze throughout the day. Lows tonight will drop to the low-50s as cloud cover increases overnight.

Showers expected tomorrow with windy conditions returning to the Twin Tiers. Not as bad as Friday thankfully, with south wind 10-20 miles per hour, maybe a gust over 25. Highs will reach the very low-60s again, similar to today. It may feel cooler than it is because of the rain and wind. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-30s, this is after a cold front moves through. The system that brings the rain tomorrow for us is bringing severe weather once again to the Deep and Mid-South Region.

Cooler on Monday with windy conditions sticking around. Highs in the low-50s expected, which are just above average for this time of year. Clouds decrease throughout the day should see some sunshine during the afternoon. We expect a northwest wind 10-15 miles per hour with gusts over 25 possible. The wind shift post-frontal compared to the south wind on Sunday.

More shower chances during the mid and late parts of the week, things cool down considerably on Wednesday. Chances for some flurries expected Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 30s Thursday and Friday.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY. WINDY

HIGH: 61

SUNDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS TAPER OFF. BREEZY

LOW: 32

MONDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER EARLY. DECREASING CLOUDS. WINDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS INCREASE LATE

HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. CHANCE SNOW LATE

HIGH: 61 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: SLT. CHANCE SHOWERS. CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

