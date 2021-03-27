Forecast Discussion 3/27/21 AM: Much calmer to kick off our weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 27th: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 27th: 26°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:59 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 7:27 PM

It is a much quieter Saturday to kick off our weekend with winds having subsided and temperatures in the mid 40s to start. Breaks in cloud cover for the afternoon and winds turning to out of the west at 0-10 mph. Highs Saturday in the low to mid 60s, which is above average for this time of the year. Building cloud cover overnight ahead of our next weather-maker. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Next area of low pressure impacting the region Sunday. Showers return along with windy conditions. Highs Sunday near 60 degrees. Winds ushering in cooler temperatures through late day with lows Sunday night near freezing. Lingering showers may mix with some light snow late. Cooler start to the new workweek with highs into the 40s. Drying out with decreasing clouds Monday and breezy. Dry and warmer Tuesday with highs near 60 degrees. Chance for showers returns midweek with another cold front moving through the region, which will drop our temperatures for the end of the workweek.

SATURDAY: LATE DAY BREAKS IN CLOUD COVER

HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. OCCASIONAL SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 32

MONDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER EARLY, THEN DECREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

