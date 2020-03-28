Forecast Discussion 3/28/2020 PM: Warmer temperatures and storm chances tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 29TH: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 29TH: 26°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:30 PM

The forecast for the upcoming week is a little weird but we’ll get to that in a moment. It has been a wet Saturday for the Twin Tiers. Temperatures have been right around average for this time of year, thankfully they’re starting to increase a little more rapidly in terms of average. Tonight we’ll stay above average bottoming out in the mid-40s while shower chances continue, a rumble of thunder is not out of the question.

Tomorrow we will feel more like summer with highs right around the 70-degree mark. Sadly, with that warm temperature comes plenty of chances for thunderstorms throughout the day. Continued showers for your Sunday so you can’t really enjoy the warm temperatures. This is due to a low-pressure system moving into the region slowly, but this will be the result of that system. Tomorrow night we’ll drop down to the mid-40s again with shower chances waining.

Now, that same low-pressure system that took brought the shower and storm chances for Sunday just parks itself just north of the area. And it stays there. Throughout the beginning of the week. So most of this week is very similar in the forecast. Monday sees highs in the lower 50s with chances of showers, mostly cloudy skies. Monday night will drop to the upper 30s, a little cooler but still above average.

A very similar forecast for the rest of the week as stated earlier. The lower 50s, chances of showers, and mostly cloudy. Some sunshine might make an appearance on Thursday but that day still has a small chance.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. SHOWERS LIKELY, CHANCE T-STORM

HIGH: 70

SUNDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 45

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWER

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: SOME SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: AM SHOWERS. CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 38

