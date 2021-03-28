Forecast Discussion 3/28/2021 PM: Wind Advisory into Monday morning, showers taper off tonight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 29th: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 29th: 27°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:58 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:29 PM

*A Wind Advisory has been issued for parts of the Twin TIers, read more about it here.*

Today’s weather is a significant downgrade compared to yesterday. Showers were a nuisance this morning before a break where temperatures reached the low-60s for highs. There was some sunshine but it didn’t stick around long. During the afternoon a decent line of storms moves through the Twin Tiers bringing heavy rain and wind with it. This is due to a low-pressure system moving through the region, the center of which is north of the area. We will continue seeing showers this evening and windy conditions, the Wind Advisory for Steuben, Schuyler, and Tompkins Counties goes in affect at 6 this evening until 9 tomorrow morning. Lows tonight drop to the low-30s. Showers taper off overnight.

Clouds decrease tomorrow and it will be cooler compared to today. The thing that will be sticking around will be the windy conditions. The Advisory expires at 9:00 Monday morning but we expect the windy conditions will remain, just not at an advisory level, there is the possibility of extending the Advisory. Highs will reach the low-50s with sunshine by the afternoon. The wind will make it feel colder so be sure to dress for it. Lows will drop to the low-30s.

Warming back up to unseasonable conditions again Tuesday with highs in the mid-60s expected and sunny skies. It will likely be windy again, the burn ban is in place for a reason. Clouds increase late Tuesday allowing for warm lows, upper-40s overnight into Wednesday. This is the next weather maker.

Wednesday sees showers moving through in the form of rain for the first half, then the cold front will move in and change it to snow. Temperatures will likely drop a good 35 degrees. Some snow overnight is expected.

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. WINDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. BREEZY. CLOUDS LATE

HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. SNOW LATE

HIGH: 61 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. COLDER

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCR. CHANCE LATE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: CHANCE AM. PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 30

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter