Forecast Discussion 3/28/21 AM: Wind Advisory goes into effect tonight for portions of the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 28th: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 28th: 27°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:58 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:29 PM

It is going to be an active end to our weekend for our Sunday. Showers will be around all day as a warm front lifts through the area this morning. Winds return as well gradually picking up throughout the day. a cold front pushes through this afternoon with heavy downpours and gusty winds possible. An isolated thunderstorm is possible as well throughout the day. Sunday night rain possibly mixes with snow before tapering off and winds pick up even more. A wind advisory goes into effect this afternoon through Monday morning for northern portions of the Twin Tiers including Steuben, Schuyler, and Tompkins counties. Winds could gusts here over 40 mph. Colder Sunday night with lows around freezing.

Wind continues throughout the day on Monday before both the winds and cloud cover gradually decreases. Highs are cooler making it to right around 50. Warmth returns briefly on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs back in the mid 60s. Showers are likely once again on Wednesday into Thursday possibly changing to snow showers on Thursday as temperatures struggle to make it out of the mid 30s. We moderate our temperatures back to around normal by the weekend.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY. WINDY

HIGH: 61

SUNDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS TAPER OFF. BREEZY

LOW: 32

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. WINDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. BREEZY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 40 LOW: 23

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter