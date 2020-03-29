Forecast Discussion 3/29/2020 AM: Showers with possible T-Storms today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 29TH: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 29TH: 26°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:30 PM

Today will feel more like summer with highs just shy 70-degree mark. Sadly, with that warm temperature comes plenty of chances for thunderstorms throughout the day. Continued showers for your Sunday so you can’t really enjoy the warm temperatures. This is due to a low-pressure system moving into the region slowly. Tomorrow night we’ll drop down to the mid-40s again with shower chances waining.

Now, that same low-pressure system that took brought the shower and storm chances for Sunday just parks itself just north of the area. And it stays there. Throughout the beginning of the week. At least at the upper levels, at the surface, it seems to dissipate like normal. Since it sticks around at the upper levels of the atmosphere, it seriously influences the rest of the week’s weather. Monday sees highs in the lower 50s with chances of showers, mostly cloudy skies. Monday night will drop to the upper 30s, a little cooler but still above average.

A very similar forecast for the rest of the week as stated earlier. The lower 50s, chances of showers, and mostly cloudy. Some sunshine might make an appearance on Thursday but that day still has a small chance.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. SHOWERS LIKELY. CHANCE T-STORM

HIGH: 67

SUNDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 45

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWER

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: SOME SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: AM SHOWERS. CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 38

