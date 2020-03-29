Forecast Discussion 3/29/2020 PM: More showers to start the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 30TH: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 30TH: 28°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:30 PM

Some isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible through this evening, so I will be tracking that. Temperatures took their sweet time rising today so the forecast high I had was quite a bit off. Still a very nice feeling day. Showers have been off and on throughout the day and that will continue into this evening. A flash of lightning and rumble of thunder is definitely on the table for this evening. The set up here isn’t a textbook setup for severe weather, but it is very capable of producing some strong storms with heavy rain and wind if the forces lined up correctly, I’ll be on the watch for that. Low temperatures tonight will drop to the mid-40s after the rain moves through.

Cooling off tomorrow with more shower chances. High temperatures will be much closer to average, right around the 50-degree mark. Isolated showers throughout the day once again, this time a slightly more cold and annoying rain. Showers will linger going into tomorrow evening with low temperatures in the upper 30s, which is well above average for lows this time of year, that will be a theme this week.

Going into Tuesday, shower chances will stick around in the morning and taper off going into the afternoon. High temperatures will once again be in the low 50s. Otherwise, staying mostly cloudy after the showers. Low temperatures Tuesday night will drop to the upper 30s again.

The rest of the week has perked up a bit compared to yesterday, not nearly as gloomy as once thought. We could see a period of three days without rain on Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will rise going into the weekend, but with the rising temperatures come more shower chances, and maybe a storm chance on Saturday as well.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50

MONDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS

LOW: 37

TUESDAY: MORNING SHOWER CHANCES

HIGH: 51 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: SOME SUNSHINE

HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

