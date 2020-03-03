Forecast Discussion 3/3/20 AM: Rain shower chances continue with mild temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 3RD: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 3RD: 19°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:38 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 6:01 PM

Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! A mainly dry start today before rainfall moves in later this morning and lasting through the afternoon. Rainfall continues through late day with brief downpours possible as low pressure passes just off towards our north. Rainfall totals look to reach around a quarter of an inch. Clouds skies remain with highs near 50 degrees, close to ten degrees above average for this time of year. A cold front will begin to move through late day, allowing our temperatures to fall into the overnight. Showers linger with some snow mixing in late, lows fall into the mid to lower 30s.

Wednesday we track gusty winds with a chance for showers through the afternoon. A few breaks in the clouds could give way to some sunshine. Temperatures begin to fall, back closer to average. Highs on Wednesday in the mid 40s. Thursday high pressure builds in with dry weather returning and some sunshine, highs in the mid to upper 40s. Friday things cool down a bit, highs near 40 with snow shower chances lingering through the morning and afternoon. A cold front will push through ushering in much cooler air for the start of the weekend.

This weekend is looking great, a bit cooler Saturday but mainly dry with sunshine developing. Highs on Saturday in the mid 30s. Sunday and into Monday we track more sunshine with temperatures back in the mid to even upper 50s by early next week. The warm trend looks to remain into our second week of March!

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY.

HIGH: 52

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: SOME SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 33

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

