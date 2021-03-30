Forecast Discussion 3/30/2021 PM: Winter Storm Watch tomorrow evening through Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 31st: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 3st: 28°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

WEDNESAY SUNSET: 7:31 PM

*A WINTER STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR PARTS OF THE TWIN TIERS*

It has been a beautiful day in the Twin Tiers with highs well above average and plenty of sunshine, sadly it will not be sticking around for very long. Tonight, clouds will increase with lows in the mid-40s ahead of the main story of this weather week.

Showers likely tomorrow with highs in the very upper-50s and low-60s. It will be breezy consistently and gusty at times. There is a chance for some of the rain to be heavy at times as well. This is being driven by a low-pressure system that will move through the area driving a cold front that I am naming “Winter’s Revenge.” A steep drop in temperature is expected with lows tomorrow night dropping to the upper-20s, a changeover from rain to snow is likely tomorrow night and continuing into Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Steuben, Schuyler, and Tompkins Counties from 11:00 PM tomorrow night until 8:00 PM Thursday. Right now, we are expecting the vast majority of Steuben County to receive 4-6 inches and that extends into Schuyler and Tompkins Counties. Tioga County (Both), the Southeastern half of Chemung County, and Bradford County are currently in the 1-4 inch category. There is still some uncertainty with the snow totals and this will be more finely tuned later tonight and in the morning. These snow totals are for the end of the event which will be sometime late Thursday.

Thursday will see snow likely and highs in the mid-30s. Snow totals were discussed above. It will be windy so wind chills are expected to be a problem. Things should start to wind down Thursday night with lows in the low-20s, which at this point is quite a bit below average.

Staying cool on Friday with highs in the upper-30s and decreasing clouds. It is a safe bet to say it will be breezy considering the season. Some sunshine will be welcome. The weekend is looking mostly good with a slight chance for late showers Saturday and highs in the mid-50s. Sunday, warmer with sunny skies and highs in the low-60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS THICKEN OVERNIGHT

LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: GUSTY WINDS. SHOWERS LIKELY. RAIN/SNOW MIX LATE

HIGH: 59

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE. GUSTY WIND

LOW: 29

THURSDAY: COLD & WINDY. SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: BREEZY. CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 34

