Forecast Discussion 3/4/20 AM: Showers with slightly cooler temperatures Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 4TH: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 4TH: 19°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:37 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 6:02 PM

Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! Gusty winds develop today along with shower chances this morning and through the afternoon. A few breaks in the clouds are possible with some sunshine, overall remaining mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be slightly cooler than the past few days, topping off in the mid to upper 40s, near 50 degrees in a few locations. Tonight light rain showers may mix with a few snow flakes as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s overnight. Overall, no accumulation expected but feeling more like winter late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

High pressure builds in for Thursday allowing not only sunshine to return, but dry weather. High and mid level clouds work in late day Thursday acting to filter sunshine at times as our next weather system moves in. Highs on Thursday in the 40s. Friday a weaker frontal system moves in bringing the risk for showers with highs near 40 degrees. Showers linger into Friday night as we begin to dry out as another area of high pressure builds in. This will keep us dry for your weekend. Saturday is looking mostly sunny, a bit colder with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday we warm up however with highs back into the mid to upper 50s.

Early next week clouds increase into Monday, but temperatures warm close to the upper 50s near 60 degrees. Almost 10-20 degrees above average for this time of year. The warmth lasts into Tuesday with highs near 50 degrees however cloudy skies dominate as rain showers return in the forecast.

WEDNESDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 48

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 25

THURSDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: EARLY SHOWER, MOSTLY SUNNY AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE.

HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 27

