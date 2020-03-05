Forecast Discussion 3/5/20 AM: Sunshine returns Thursday with above average temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 5TH: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 5TH: 19°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:35 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 6:03 PM

Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! High pressure builds in this morning allowing the region to dry out and see some sunshine return as cloud decrease from west to east. Highs this afternoon reach once again into the mid to upper 40s, above average for this time of year. Clouds will begin to increase late today as our next weak weather system approaches. Otherwise a dry day today and mainly dry into early tonight with lows falling close to 30 degrees.

Friday a frontal system moves in and brings the chance for rain and snow showers. Snowfall accumulations look to range around a coating to an inch but locally higher amounts are possible in any higher elevation. Highs on Friday will be right near average, topping off near 40 degrees. Lows overnight fall into the low to mid 20s. Cooler air enters behind a cold front setting us up for a colder first half of your weekend.

Saturday and Sunday high pressure builds in again which means we remain dry and we track plenty of sunshine! High temperatures on Saturday chilly, as we remain in the 30s. Sunday we track increasing clouds late and highs in the mid to upper 50s, well above average. Early next week we will be near if not above 60 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Shower chances return Tuesday and Wednesday as some cooler air begins to move back in. Tuesday we stay in the 50s before falling back into the 40s for highs on Wednesday. Either way, enjoy the gorgeous forecast for your weekend.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 48

THURSDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS, WINDY.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, SUNSHINE RETURNS!

HIGH: 38 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. DRY.

HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FEW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 26

