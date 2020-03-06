Forecast Discussion 3/6/20 AM: Snow and rain showers today with cooler temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 6TH: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 6TH: 20°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:34 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 6:05 PM

Happy Friday Twin Tiers! We are between two low pressure systems today, one looking to track west to east of the region and one moving along the coast. This will cause a band of snowfall to set up during the morning hours and through the afternoon. Valley location will see some rain and snow mix as we progress through the afternoon. Looking to remain as mainly snow. A few snow showers look to linger into this evening and tonight. High temperatures today are close to average, near 40 degrees. Tonight temperatures fall closer to average in the mid to lower 20s. Snowfall accumulations by tonight look to range from a coating to 2 inches with locally higher amounts possible in higher elevations thanks to cooler air remaining in place.

Saturday a few showers linger very early but clouds begin to decrease as high pressure takes control. Decreasing clouds through the morning Saturday giving way to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions for your weekend. We stay cooler for Saturday, highs in the mid to upper 30s. By the time we get to Sunday however, we stay sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s, close to 60 degrees in some locations. Early next week we stay warm and dry into Monday with very mild temperatures, highs in the low 60s with cloud cover increasing.

Our next frontal system moves in late Monday, increasing the risk for showers and rainfall into Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures remain mild into Tuesday in the mid to upper 50s, then falling back into the 40s for Wednesday and Thursday as shower chances linger.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW LIKELY.

HIGH: 40

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW & WINDY.

LOW: 22

SATURDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN.

HIGH: 56 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

