Forecast Discussion 3/6/2021 PM: Cool Sunday, warming trend on the way

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 7th: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 7th: 20°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:35 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 6:03 PM

It has been a cold day in the Twin Tiers with temperatures struggling to get into the upper-20s. Scattered lake effect snow showers have happened throughout the day with clouds skies dominating. It has been breezy as well, it will be a safe bet to say it will be breezy every day for the next several weeks. Tonight, scattered snow will continue with lows in the upper-teens, which at this point is slightly below average for this time of year.

Finishing off the weekend, we may see some lingering snow flurries tomorrow morning but plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Highs in the low-30s, right around freezing, are expected and again it could be breezy at times. Clearer skies tomorrow night will allow for a pretty steep drop in temperature for overnight lows going into Monday, single digits possible.

Tomorrow actually begins the warming trend despite it being cool for highs, the real warm temperatures move in starting Monday with highs in the mid-40s possible. Mostly sunny skies are expected to start your week, perhaps in the sunshine you may feel like you don’t need a jacket, you probably will though with the wind chill. Lows Monday night drop to the low-30s.

Even warmer heading into the midweek, we’re talking 60s! Surface wind out of the south will bring that warm air into the Twin Tiers, sadly it will bring shower chances as well.

SUNDAY: MAINLY SUNNY. STAYING COOL

HIGH: 33 LOW: 9

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. WARMER

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. WARM

HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY. CLOUDS INCREASE. CHANCE SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. COOLER

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

