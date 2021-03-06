Forecast Discussion 3/6/21 AM: Windy and cold for our Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 6th: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 6th: 20°

SATURAY SUNRISE: 6:35 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 6:03 PM

Most of us are mostly cloudy this morning after a batch of lake effect snow showers moved through early this morning. Winds out of the north are giving us wind chills in the teens while air temperatures are in the 20s. We have a cold weekend in store before we finally get some spring like weather in the twin tiers this week

Winds stay in favor of lake-effect showers Saturday, out of the northwest 10-20 mph and gusts over 25 mph possible. Additional snowfall staying light. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 20s and wind chill temperatures into the teens for the afternoon. Winds subside through the overnight. Isolated shower may linger for the overnight and lows into the teens.

Slight chance for showers early Sunday, then decreasing clouds as high pressure builds in from the west. Highs Sunday near 30 degrees, then overnight lows into the teens. A weak disturbance grazes our area Monday night and Tuesday, which brings a slight chance for showers. Most staying dry and turning warmer. Highs Monday into the 40s, into the 50s Tuesday, then some may break 60 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Chance for showers again by the end of the next workweek.

SATURDAY: WINDY. MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 30 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE EARLY SHOWERS. DECREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 10

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, WARM

HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter