Forecast Discussion 3/7/2020 AM: A quick stop at winter, warm weather ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 7TH: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 7TH: 20°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:34 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 6:05 PM

A very quick diversion back into Winter before we see more spring-like conditions. It will be sort of miserable today even though clouds are going to decrease throughout the afternoon allowing for sunshine. Why? Because it will be windy for much of the day, making a high of 40 degrees seem much colder. It’s right around average, if not slightly below for this time of year, so if you can sit in the sun and avoid the wind, it will feel nice out. Tonight though, we’ll get quite cold with lows in the upper teens.

Let’s not focus on today though, tomorrow is going to be NICE. Sunny conditions, highs pushing the 60-degree mark. Some high, wispy clouds are possible, but that is welcome on a nice spring-like day such as this one. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid-30s, staying well above average.

Think Sunday is nice? Well, we will likely exceed the 60-degree mark on Monday and we’ll keep the sunny skies. Sadly all good things come to an end eventually, the clear weather is no different. Monday evening we see chances of showers overnight, low temperatures in the upper 40s.

Showers likely on Tuesday and we’ll see continued chances Wednesday evening, temperatures staying in the low-mid 50s.

SATURDAY: EARLY FLURRIES. CLOUDS DECREASING. WINDY

HIGH: 40

SATURDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 18

SUNDAY: SUNNY & WARM

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

MONDAY: SUNNY & WARM. OVERNIGHT SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY. CHANGE TO PM MIX

HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PM SHOWER CHANCE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: SOME SUNSHINE. PM CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

