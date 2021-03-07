Forecast Discussion 3/7/2021 PM: Climbing the temperature mountain

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 8th: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 8th: 20°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:34 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:05 PM

A beautiful looking Sunday afternoon as long as you didn’t o outside and meet the chilly temperatures head-on, plenty of sunshine lit up the Twin Tiers and the sky is as blue as can be. Tonight, We’ll staying mainly clear and with that clearness, very cold temperatures are expected with lows probably dropping into the lowest double-digits or lower.

Tomorrow really begins that highly anticipated warming trend that we have been discussing over the last couple of days and it will be a nice few for this workweek. Highs Monday rise into the mid-40s, which at this point is above average. Sunny skies are expected clouds increase a bit later and there is a chance for some isolated showers during the evening hours. Lows tomorrow night drop to the mid-30s.

Warming even further on Tuesday and it won’t even be the crest of the temperature rise. Highs in the low-50s are possible with sunshine and clouds throughout the day. Lows Tuesday night will drop to near freezing, not much else to say it will be nice.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the crest of that warming trend with highs in the low-60s possible on both days. Wednesday will be mainly sunny with clouds increasing late. Showers are likely on Thursday.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. WARMING. ISOLATED SHOWER POSSIBLE LATE

HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. WARMER

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & WARM

HIGH: 61 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. BREEZY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: CONTINUED SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS. COOLING

HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: CHANCE RAIN & SNOW

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

