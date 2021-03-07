Forecast Discussion 3/7/21 AM: One last cold day before a warm-up

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 7th: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 7th: 20°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:34 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 6:05 PM

We are waking up Sunday morning with temperatures in the lower 20s. Winds have died down but we still have a light breeze so wind chills are in the teens across the Twin Tiers. Today we see some sunshine return under partly to mostly sunny skies! Overall a much calmer day than our Saturday. Temperatures will remain the same only climbing up to around freezing. Sunday night temperatures plummet and we will see low temperatures in the single digits under partly cloudy skies as well.

The good news is Sunday night will be the coldest night of the week by far. We see a major warm up and don’t dip back below freezing until next weekend. Monday we see temperatures climb nicely in the 40s. Tuesday we add another 10 degrees onto that and climb into the 50s. By Wednesday we are seeing some 60s around the Twin Tiers under mostly sunny skies. It will really be feeling like spring. Shower chances increase late week but we remain quiet until then.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. STAYING COOL

HIGH: 32 LOW: 8

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. WARMER

HIGH: 46 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. WARM

HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

