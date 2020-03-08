Forecast Discussion 3/8/2020 AM: Sunny & warm Sunday

After a quick diversion into more winter-like conditions, the weather takes a sharp 180-degree turn into very spring-like conditions for today. We are in store for a beautiful day to finish off the weekend. High temperatures near 60-degrees expected with plenty of sunny skies. A slight spring breeze will be present too, and not like the breeze yesterday, this is a good breeze. That being said, if you do take advantage of the warm temperatures (which you should) and grill out today, please be careful. We’ll have very low humidity today and with a breeze, fires can spread easily. The NWS Binghamton discourages any burning outside at all today. Tonight we will continue staying clear with lows in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow we’re expecting to get even warmer with highs into the mid-60s, one model even put us flirting with the 70s, I see that as unlikely though. Continued sunny skies through midday. Clouds start to increase during the afternoon, this is ahead of our next weather maker. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid-40s.

Tuesday ruins all the fun by bringing rain to the area. Showers expected throughout the day starting in the morning. Windy conditions also are expected with gusts over 20 miles per hour possible. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s, cloudy when it isn’t raining. Lows Tuesday night will drop to the mid-30s.

The rest of the week sees showers here and there while staying mild, low-mid 50s expected throughout the rest of the week.

SUNDAY: SUNNY & WARM

HIGH: 60

SUNDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. PASSING CLOUDS.

LOW: 38

​

MONDAY: SUNSHINE THROUGH MIDDAY. CLOUDS INCREASING IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. WINDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. EVENING SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE. PM SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

