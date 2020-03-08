Forecast Discussion 3/8/2020 PM: Warm and sunny start to the week, rain on the way

No need to mince words, today has been gorgeous. Sunny skies, spring-like temperatures, a nice little breeze, you can’t really ask for much better in early March. It will continue into tonight, lows in the upper 30s which is far above average for this time of year while staying mainly clear and calm.

Tomorrow we’re expecting to get even warmer with highs into the mid-60s, one model even put us flirting with the 70s, I see that as unlikely though. Continued sunny skies through midday. Clouds start to increase during the late afternoon and into the overnight hours, this is ahead of our next weather maker. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid-40s.

Tuesday ruins all the fun by bringing rain to the area. Showers expected throughout the day starting in the morning. Windy conditions also are expected with gusts over 20 miles per hour possible. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s, cloudy when it isn’t raining. Lows Tuesday night will drop to the mid-30s.

Going into Wednesday we’re expecting continued mild temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 50s are currently expected. A shower chance is present for Wednesday night, lows in the mid-30s, still above average.

The rest of the week is similarly mild until we get into Saturday night and Sunday. Some rain and snow chances start to come into the mix while the temperature drops closer to average.

MONDAY: SUNSHINE. CLOUDS INCREASING LATE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 65

MONDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWER OVERNIGHT

LOW: 46

TUESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. EVENING SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE. PM SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE. PM RAIN AND SNOW CHANCES

HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter