Forecast Discussion 3/8/21 AM: The warm-up begins

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 8th: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 8th: 20°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:32 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:06 PM

Skies are mostly clear right now which has allowed for some of us to dip into the single digits this morning. A bitter cold start. The good news is the warm up we have been waiting for is officially underway. Monday we remain mostly sunny and head for the mid 40s which is about ten degrees warmer than Sunday. We continue this path this week.

Monday night temperatures only dip into the upper 30s, some 20 degrees warmer than where we should be at night. Tuesday we remain mostly sunny and see yet another 10 degree climb into the mid 50s. By Wednesday we climb into the 60s and we remain dry through then. Shower chances increase late week but we keep temperatures around 60 which is 20 degrees above normal. This weekend things begin to fall back down to normal highs with partly sunny skies.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. WARMING

HIGH: 46 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. WARMER

HIGH: 54 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS LATE DAY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. BREEZY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: CONTINUED SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

