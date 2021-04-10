Forecast Discussion 4/10/2021 PM: Showers likely Sunday through Monday, storms possible

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 11th: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 11th: 32°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:35 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:43 PM

Today was almost summer-like with plenty of sunshine to start. I hope you opened your windows and let a nice cross-breeze move through, which is always nice to be able to do. Highs extended into the mid-70s before some cloud cover moved into the region. It is not thick cloud cover but I believe it might have been just enough to slow down warming to prevent the 80-degree mark from being hit. These clouds are a pre-cursor to what we are expecting for the rest of the weekend which will be touched on later. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-50s while staying cloudy. Showers are expected overnight, a thunderstorm is possible.

Tomorrow, a low-pressure driven cold front will start moving into the region bringing with it breezy and wet conditions. Showers are likely for your Sunday with a south wind 5-15 miles per hour expected. With these conditions, a thunderstorm would not be at all surprising. The showers will be a continued nuisance throughout your Sunday. Lows tomorrow night should drop to the low-50s while the rain continues.

We expected the showers to continue on Monday while temperatures stay above average, but cooler than the previous few days. Highs expected to reach the low-60s on Monday, this is post-frontal temperatures and were expected. Could still be breezy at times Monday as the low-pressure moves directly over the region. Lows Monday night should drop to the mid-40s overnight.

The rest of the week is not looking great on the precipitation side of things. More chances for showers Tuesday and a slight chance for them on Wednesday. Some sunshine Thursday and Friday is expected but it won’t last. More shower chances move in next weekend. The entire week will stay above average in terms of temperatures, both highs and lows.

SUNDAY: BREEZY. SHOWERS LIKELY & T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 70

SUNDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS CONTINUE

LOW: 51

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS CONTINUE

HIGH: 61 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: CONTINUED CHANCES OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 61 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

