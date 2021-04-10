Forecast Discussion 4/10/21 AM: Very warm and pleasant Saturday



AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 10th: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 10th: 32°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:35 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 7:43 PM

It is going to be just a beautiful Saturday for us! Highs will be close to record with many of us touching 80 degrees for the first time this year. Cloudy skies this morning will clear out gradually giving us some sunshine for the afternoon hours. Record high for Elmira on Saturday is 82 degrees so we will come close. We stay dry throughout the day and breezy with winds from the south.

Low pressure moves into the Great Lakes region late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Expecting an overall soaking rain with this system. First round of showers moving through by early morning hours Sunday with an isolated thunderstorm also possible. Second round of showers moves through by midday with the potential for thunderstorms. Thunderstorm potential will be dependent on if we see any sunshine before the second round moves through. Breezy and highs near 70 degrees. Lingering showers into the overnight and lows in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Unsettled weather continues through early next week as multiple disturbances move through the region. Highs Monday into the low to mid 60s. Highs through midweek in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

SATURDAY: BREEZY. AFTERNOON PEAKS OF SUN

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: BREEZY. MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 36

