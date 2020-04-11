Forecast Discussion 4/11/2020 AM: Dry Saturday, rain for Easter

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 11TH: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 11TH: 32°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:34 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 7:44 PM

After dealing with some annoying mid-April flurries yesterday, we will spend Saturday mainly dry. Breezy conditions will holdover from yesterday, however not as strong. Highs will reach the lower 50s, but with the breeze, it will likely feel a bit colder. Staying mostly sunny today, it will be a fairly nice day to look at. Tonight increasing clouds will not prevent the temperature from dropping to right around freezing.

Tomorrow warms up greatly with highs into the lower 60s, unfortunately that is plagued with isolated shower chances throughout the day. Staying mostly cloudy for your Easter Sunday. Showers will really start moving in tomorrow evening while low temperatures will be lucky to leave the 50s.

We continue warming up going into the beginning of the week. However it’s not all good news. A shortwave trough starts moving into the area Monday morning which will drive a cold front to bring showers and thunderstorms. Highs could break into the lower 70s before the cold front drops temperatures considerably that night.

Temperatures for the rest of the week look to be below average. Chances of showers are present, however in the 30 to 40% chance range.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. BREEZY

HIGH: 51

SATURDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS.

LOW: 31

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE DAYTIME ISO. SHOWER, PM RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 51

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY. CHANCE THUNDERSTORM. WINDY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. COOLER

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

