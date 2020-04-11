Forecast Discussion 4/11/2020: Warmer but gloomy Sunday, more rain into Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 12TH: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 12TH: 32°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:34 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:44 PM

A decent, albeit breezy Saturday for the Twin Tiers. Stayed slightly cooler than average for this time of year, just barely hitting the 50-degree mark. Sunny skies with some passing clouds added to the nice look of the day, better observed from a window or a good windbreaker. Tonight increasing clouds will not prevent the temperature from dropping to right around freezing.

Tomorrow warms up greatly with highs into the lower 60s, unfortunately, that is plagued with isolated shower chances throughout the day. Staying mostly cloudy for your Easter Sunday. Showers will really start moving in tomorrow evening while low temperatures will be lucky to leave the 50s.

We continue warming up going into the beginning of the week. However, it’s not all good news. A shortwave trough starts moving into the area Monday morning which will drive a cold front to bring showers and thunderstorms. Highs could break into the lower 70s before the cold front drops temperatures considerably that night into the low-mid 30s.

Temperatures for the rest of the week look to be slightly below average. Chances of showers are present, however in the 30 to 40% chance range. High-pressure sets in in the south, directing more air from the north and west, keeping us cooler than average.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE ISO. SHOWER

HIGH: 62

SUNDAY NIGHT: PM RAIN LIKELY. STAYING CLOUDY

LOW: 51

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY. CHANCE THUNDERSTORM. WINDY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. COOLER

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter