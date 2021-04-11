Forecast Discussion 4/11/2021 PM: Showers continue tomorrow, cooler & potential wet week ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 12th: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 12th: 32°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:34 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:44 PM

An unfortunate sloppy Sunday in the Twin Tiers with consistent and annoying rain throughout the day. Higher than average temperatures, reaching the low-60s for highs. Showers will continue tonight as lows drop to the upper-40s, staying above average for this time of year.

More rain expected tomorrow to start off your work week, this time post-frontal with slightly cooler temperatures expected in the evening. As for the day, highs similar to today are expected for Monday, low-60s. Tomorrow night, showers turn scattered in nature with mostly cloudy skies, lows in the low-40s expected overnight into Tuesday.

Tuesday sees a slight chance for showers and highs in the upper-50s and mostly cloudy skies. Lows Tuesday night drop to the low-40s, getting cooler compared to the last several days.

Chances for a fairly wet week are real this upcoming week with all but one day, Saturday, seeing a chance for showers. Cooler this week comparatively, but staying above average throughout.

MONDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 61

MONDAY NIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

LOW: 43

TUESDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS. COOLER

HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

