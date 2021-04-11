Forecast Discussion 4/11/2021 PM: Showers continue tomorrow, cooler & potential wet week ahead
AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 12th: 56°
AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 12th: 32°
MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:34 AM
MONDAY SUNSET: 7:44 PM
An unfortunate sloppy Sunday in the Twin Tiers with consistent and annoying rain throughout the day. Higher than average temperatures, reaching the low-60s for highs. Showers will continue tonight as lows drop to the upper-40s, staying above average for this time of year.
More rain expected tomorrow to start off your work week, this time post-frontal with slightly cooler temperatures expected in the evening. As for the day, highs similar to today are expected for Monday, low-60s. Tomorrow night, showers turn scattered in nature with mostly cloudy skies, lows in the low-40s expected overnight into Tuesday.
Tuesday sees a slight chance for showers and highs in the upper-50s and mostly cloudy skies. Lows Tuesday night drop to the low-40s, getting cooler compared to the last several days.
Chances for a fairly wet week are real this upcoming week with all but one day, Saturday, seeing a chance for showers. Cooler this week comparatively, but staying above average throughout.
MONDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY
HIGH: 61
MONDAY NIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS POSSIBLE
LOW: 43
TUESDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 59 LOW: 41
WEDNESDAY: CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS
HIGH: 58 LOW: 39
THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS. COOLER
HIGH: 57 LOW: 38
FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 58 LOW: 41
SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 61 LOW: 42
SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 60 LOW: 40
