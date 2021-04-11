Forecast Discussion 4/11/21 AM: Showers and an isolated storm possible

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 11th: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 11th: 32°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:34 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:44 PM

Sunday is bringing big changes from our warm and pleasant Saturday. Showers are moving in this morning and will continue throughout the day. The initial batch moving through during the morning hours but rain redevelops throughout the day. Winds turn breezy from the South at 5-15 mph. An isolated storm is also possible throughout the day. Temperatures are still well above average reaching the upper 60s. Showers and isolated storms continue into the evening hours with lows near 50.

We expected the showers to continue on Monday while temperatures stay above average, but cooler than the previous few days. Highs expected to reach the low-60s on Monday, this is post-frontal temperatures and were expected. Could still be breezy at times Monday as the low-pressure moves directly over the region. Lows Monday night should drop to the mid-40s overnight.

The rest of the week is not looking great on the precipitation side of things. More chances for showers Tuesday and a slight chance for them on Wednesday. Some sunshine Thursday and Friday is expected but it won’t last. More shower chances move in next weekend. The entire week will stay above average in terms of temperatures, both highs and lows.

SUNDAY: BREEZY. SHOWERS LIKELY & T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 68

SUNDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS CONTINUE

LOW: 49

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 62 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 39

