Forecast Discussion 4/12/2020 PM: Tracking potential for storms, high wind threats continue

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 13TH: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 13TH: 33°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:31 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:46 PM

…High Wind Watch issued for Schuyler, Steuben, & Tioga (Pa.) Monday evening through Tuesday Morning... A Wind Advisory is in place for Chemung, Tioga (N.Y.), Bradford, and Tompkins Counties until Monday night…

Happy Easter! It has been a pretty nice day so far, stayed thankfully dry with some nice temperatures. As of this writing, the unofficial high for Elmira was 65 degrees with some sunshine and clouds. More clouds than sunshine though, and that will be the case for the rest of the evening. Tonight, we’ll drop only to the mid-50s as overcast skies take over. Showers after midnight are possible.

Tomorrow is the main story. Temperatures will likely reach the low 70s with strong southerly winds throughout the day. The areas under the High Wind Watch can expect 25-35 mph sustained wind speeds with gusts up to 60 mph possible, especially during storms. The High Wind Watch expires early Tuesday Morning. The areas under Wind Advisory can expect 20-30 mph wind speeds with gusts up to 55 mph possible. The Wind Advisory expires late Monday night. Showers and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow with the possibility of severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the area in a Marginal (1/5) Risk so that is something to continue to be aware of. this is due to a low-pressure system that is moving through the SE U.S. this evening and will arrive in our area by Monday afternoon. The main threat is damaging wind, however the usual suspects of severe weather are all a non-zero concern. After the cold front moves through temperatures will plummet to the lower 30s. Stick with your 18 Storm Team tomorrow afternoon for the latest on the threat as it happens, the peak threat time will be around 2 to 3 in the afternoon.

Going into Tuesday we are going to cool off considerably. Highs barely hitting the low 50s, below average for this time of year. Sunshine and clouds for your Tuesday, a good break from the rain we will see tomorrow. Low temperatures Tuesday night will drop to the upper 20s.

Wednesday sees another system move to our north, it will effect us in the way of bringing shower chances. Highs in the upper 40s expected with mostly clouds skies. Low temperatures will once again drop to the upper 20s.

The rest of the week is similarly cooler than average. We start to warm up going into the weekend.

MONDAY: WINDY. RAIN LIKELY. THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 70

MONDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS TAPERING OFF. QUICKLY GETTING COLD

LOW: 31

TUESDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWER.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS. CLOUDY.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 33

