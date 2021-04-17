Forecast Discussion 4/17/2021 PM: Cloudy skies continue, slight chance for showers to finish off the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 18th: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 18th: 34°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:24 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:51 PM

Hope you have enjoyed the clouds from this week because it will continue through the weekend and much of the upcoming week ahead. Highs today reached the very upper-40s and it has been a little breezy, not too bad. Spotty sprinkles just enough to irritate you when you happen to get caught in it. Tonight, lows will drop to the upper-30s with chances of showers continuing along with the cloud cover.

Tomorrow, slightly warmer, closer to average highs expected with the upper-50s. It will still be really cloudy but a spot of sunshine here and there is possible. There is a slight chance for showers tomorrow with a west wind of 0-10 mph throughout the day. Lows tomorrow night should drop to the upper-30s again, which is slightly above average for this time of year.

A higher chance for some moments of sunshine on Monday and a high in the low-60s possible. There is a chance for an isolated shower or two, most will likely not see rain to start the week. West wind similar to the day previous, lows Monday night should drop to the low-40s with the clouds continuing.

Clouds increase Tuesday to overcast skies ahead of the next low-pressure system that will be moving through the Twin Tiers during the midweek. A chance for showers late Tuesday, showers likely on Wednesday. Cloudy skies stick around the rest of the week with highs below average.

SUNDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS. PARTLY SUNNY/MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 59

SUNDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY SKIES CONTINUE

LOW: 38

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE ISO. SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE MORE. CHANCE LATE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. CLOUDY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

