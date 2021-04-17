Forecast Discussion 4/17/21 AM: Gloomy Saturday with shower chances for the afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 17th: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 17th: 34°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:24 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 7:51 PM

It is going to be a gloomy Saturday. Steady rain has moved out overnight and we are dealing with cloudy conditions this morning. Temperatures in the mid 30s will climb to around 50 today. The chance for scattered showers returns during the afternoon hours. Otherwise we remain cloudy all day. Saturday night there remains a chance for an early shower then drying out with some breaks in cloud cover low in the upper 30s to around 40.

Dry start Sunday, then a pop-up shower possible for the afternoon. Again, any rainfall staying light. Highs into the mid to upper 50s. Dry overnight and lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

Chance for spotty showers Monday, again staying light. Highs near 60 degrees. Increasing clouds Tuesday ahead of a cold front moving into the region. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Cold front moves through midweek bringing showers along with cooler temperatures. Slight chance for showers by Friday.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. LIGHT SHOWER/SPRINKLES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 52 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 4

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 36

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter