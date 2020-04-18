Forecast Discussion 4/18/2020 AM: A sunny Saturday, warming up tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 17TH: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 17TH: 34°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:24 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 7:51 PM

Waking up this morning with some snow on the ground, a very heavy wet snow that is mainly on grassy areas. However, some slush on the roadways is possible, especially bridges and overpasses. Temperatures started out this morning in the lower 30s. With the exception of some lingering snow showers this morning, we’ll have a fairly nice day. Decreasing clouds through the day with a high in the upper 40s, which is about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Expect it to get cold tonight, won’t be a lot of clouds to hold in the heat, the upper 20s for low temperatures tonight.

Tomorrow we warm right back up, meteorological whiplash. Highs in the low 60s expected tomorrow. Increasing clouds into the afternoon allowing for a chance of showers mainly after 2 P.M. The chance of showers will exist through the evening and into the overnight hours. They should taper off going into Monday morning. Low temperatures Sunday night will be in the very low 30s.

Starting off the week with some sunshine! Highs nearing average, if not slightly below in the mid-50s. Mostly sunny skies expected for your Monday with temperatures that night dropping to right around freezing.

The rest of the week is up and down, another front should move through on Tuesday providing some low temperatures Tuesday night and showers that day. We start to warm up yet again Thursday and Friday.

SATURDAY: EARLY SHOWERS LINGER, LATE DAY DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 47

SATURDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 30

MONDAY: LINGERING EARLY SHOWERS. MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. BREEZY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

