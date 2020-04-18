Forecast Discussion 4/18/2020 PM: Cold overnight, warming with showers tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 18TH: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 18TH: 34°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:24 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:51 PM

A cool and breezy Saturday with clouds holding on until the bitter end this afternoon. Once the sun goes down, expect those clouds to go away and the temperature to drop fast. It will get cold tonight, expecting the upper 20s for lows.

Tomorrow we warm right back up, meteorological whiplash. Highs in the low 60s expected tomorrow. Increasing clouds into the afternoon allowing for a chance of showers mainly after 2 P.M. The chance of showers will exist through the evening and into the overnight hours. They should taper off going into Monday morning. Low temperatures Sunday night will be in the very low 30s.

Starting off the week with some sunshine! Highs nearing average, if not slightly below in the mid-50s. Mostly sunny skies expected for your Monday with temperatures that night dropping to right around freezing.

The rest of the week is up and down, another front should move through on Tuesday providing some low temperatures Tuesday night and showers that day. We start to warm up yet again Thursday and Friday.

SUNDAY: AFTERNOON SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 60

SUNDAY NIGHT: CONTINUED SHOWERS OVERNIGHT. BREEZY

LOW: 30

MONDAY: LINGERING EARLY SHOWERS. MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. BREEZY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

