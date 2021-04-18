Forecast Discussion 4/18/2021 PM: Some sunshine Monday before a cooldown midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 19th: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 19th: 35°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:23 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:52 PM

Some very welcome sunshine earlier today, sadly it didn’t stick around for showtime this evening as we have some showers moving through this evening. Highs today reached the mid-50s, which is still a bit below average for this time of year. Tonight, showers should taper off before midnight with lows in the low-40s and upper-30s, which is seasonable while staying mainly cloudy.

Tomorrow, a chance for some morning showers during your commute to work or school while the temperatures will remain in the low-40s. Showers should taper off by the late morning with sporadic appearances of the sunshine throughout your Monday. Highs are expected to get above average again, mid-60s, and this will likely be the only time this week. There is a slight chance for showers during the afternoon, they will be isolated to scattered in nature so not everyone will see rain. Lows tomorrow night should drop to the low-40s, staying above average slightly due to cloud cover.

Low-60s expected for the highs on Tuesday as the region prepares for the next weather maker that is on the way. Partly sunny skies expected Tuesday. The evening could see some showers as temperatures drop to the low-40s overnight.

Showers likely Wednesday as the next low-pressure system moves into and through the Twin Tiers, don’t be surprised at breezy conditions as well. Highs Wednesday will be cooler than usual, expecting the mid-50s and cloudy skies when it isn’t raining. A strong cold front and northerly wind will allow for some winter-like lows overnight with lows in the upper-20s, any precipitation at that time will be frozen in nature. A chance for mixed showers exists Thursday as highs will be lucky to escape the mid-40s.

MONDAY: EARLY SHOWER POSSIBLE. SOME SUNSHINE

HIGH: 65

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 42

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. CLOUDY. BREEZY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CLOSER TO AVERAGE

HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: CHANCE MORNING SHOWERS. CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

