Forecast Discussion 4/18/21 AM: Sun and clouds battle this Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 18th: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 18th: 35°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:23 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:52 PM

Finally some breaks in cloud cover Sunday to see some peaks of sun at times. Temperatures currently around 40 will take us a back to around seasonable today after numerous days of below average and gloomy weather. We cannot rule out a stray pop up shower during the afternoon hours. Highs back in the upper 50s to around 60. Lows dropping into the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

A higher chance for some moments of sunshine on Monday and a high in the low-60s possible. There is a chance for an isolated shower or two during the morning hours. West wind similar to the day previous, lows Monday night should drop to the low-40s with the clouds continuing.

Clouds increase Tuesday to overcast skies ahead of the next low-pressure system that will be moving through the Twin Tiers during the midweek. A chance for showers late Tuesday, showers likely on Wednesday. Cloudy skies stick around the rest of the week with highs below average.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, STRAY AFTERNOON SHOWER

HIGH: 59

SUNDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 39

MONDAY: CHANCE MORNING SHOWERS, PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. CLOUDY. BREEZY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE, BREEZY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 36

