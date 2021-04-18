Forecast Discussion 4/18/21 AM: Sun and clouds battle this Sunday
AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 18th: 59°
AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 18th: 35°
SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:23 AM
SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:52 PM
Finally some breaks in cloud cover Sunday to see some peaks of sun at times. Temperatures currently around 40 will take us a back to around seasonable today after numerous days of below average and gloomy weather. We cannot rule out a stray pop up shower during the afternoon hours. Highs back in the upper 50s to around 60. Lows dropping into the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies.
A higher chance for some moments of sunshine on Monday and a high in the low-60s possible. There is a chance for an isolated shower or two during the morning hours. West wind similar to the day previous, lows Monday night should drop to the low-40s with the clouds continuing.
Clouds increase Tuesday to overcast skies ahead of the next low-pressure system that will be moving through the Twin Tiers during the midweek. A chance for showers late Tuesday, showers likely on Wednesday. Cloudy skies stick around the rest of the week with highs below average.
SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, STRAY AFTERNOON SHOWER
HIGH: 59
SUNDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY
LOW: 39
MONDAY: CHANCE MORNING SHOWERS, PARTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 64 LOW: 42
TUESDAY: CHANCE PM SHOWERS
HIGH: 60 LOW: 39
WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. CLOUDY. BREEZY
HIGH: 56 LOW: 29
THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS, BREEZY
HIGH: 46 LOW: 35
FRIDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE, BREEZY
HIGH: 60 LOW: 37
SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 61 LOW: 36
