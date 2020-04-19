Forecast Discussion 4/19/2020 PM: Wet weekend finale, sunny week premiere

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 20TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 20TH: 35°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:19 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:54 PM

A seasonable Sunday for the Twin Tiers, sunshine for the first half and cloud cover has taken over the latter half. Showers will be working through this evening being driven by a cold front. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 30s as showers will hold on for much of the evening and overnight hours.

Tomorrow will start with some cloudy skies and some lingering showers, with low temperatures they could be snow showers. Those will taper off and your Monday will turn Sunny, temperatures staying slightly below average with highs in the mid-50s expected. Clouds will start to build up late Monday evening ahead of yet another cold front, this one is stronger. Low temperatures will drop to the low 30s again.

Tuesday is looking wet and windy. Showers are likely with the cold front that will be moving through. A rumble of thunder or flash of lightning is very possible on Tuesday, especially in the early to mid-afternoon. High temperatures will stay below average, in the low-50s. Stong wind out of the south is expected, which may help our temperature a little bit. Sustained speeds nearing 20 mph with wind gusts as high as 30 mph possible. Going into Tuesday evening, the cold front will drop our temperatures to the upper 20s as showers start tapering off.

The rest of the week is up and down. A cooler day expected Wednesday but sunshine will return. More shower chances start rolling in for the late week with another frontal passage this weekend.

MONDAY: LINGERING EARLY SHOWERS. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 55

MONDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 32

TUESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. T-STORM POSSIBLE. WINDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: SUN RETURNS. CONTINUED BREEZINESS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. EVENING SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. EVENING CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

