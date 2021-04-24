Forecast Discussion 4/24/2021 PM: Showers return Sunday, sunshine back on Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 25th: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 25th: 36°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:13 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:59 PM

It has been a very nice day in the Twin Tiers with highs into the upper-60s and sunshine to start. Things started getting hazy during the midday and cloud cover took over during the afternoon. We have showers on the way, a low-pressure system is brewing over the lower midwest right now and will bring that rain overnight. Lows near the mid-40s expected.

Showers expected during your Sunday with breezy conditions likely at times. A northwest wind of 5-15 miles per hour throughout the day is what is expected, some gusts wouldn’t be surprising as the system moves through the area. Highs in the low-60s expected and cloudy when it isn’t raining. Lows tomorrow night will drop to near average, the mid-30s, as showers linger.

Sunny skies expected for the beginning of yet another work week with highs staying a little cool but seasonable. Highs in the low-60s and it could be breezy at times. This will be a nice day. Lows Monday night drop to the mid-30s once again.

Clouds increase on Tuesday ahead of another round of showers through the mid and later week. We may hear some thunder on Wednesday due to higher temperatures causing higher instability. Derby Day in the Twin Tiers sees a chance for showers with highs in the low-60s.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 621

SUNDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS LINGER. BREEZY

LOW: 34

MONDAY: SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: SUNNY TO START. CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

