Forecast Discussion 4/24/21 AM: Abundant sunshine giving way to cloudy skies

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 24th: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 24th: 36°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:13 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 7:59 PM

We have a great start to our weakened with abundant sunshine. Temperatures in the 30s will warm up rather quickly into the 60s. A low pressure system tracking up the coast will push in clouds late day. Ending our Saturday with cloudy skies. Saturday night shower activity is likely across the region. Best bet is down into the Northern Tier. Lows in the mid 40s.

Low pressure moves to our south, then east off the coast by Sunday morning. Rain into the early morning, then stray light showers possible into the early afternoon. This will be a beneficial rainfall with total amounts generally under 0.25″. Breezy northwest winds through the afternoon and highs nearing 60 degrees. Decreasing clouds into the overnight and lows into the 30s.

High pressure providing a dry and mostly sunny start to the new workweek. Feeling a warming trend, as well. Highs Monday into the 50s, into the 70s Tuesday, then a few may break 80 degrees for midweek. Chance for showers returns for the end of the workweek.

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE PM RAIN

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: CLOUDY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. RAIN LINGERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 32

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. LATE DAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

