Forecast Discussion 4/25/2020 AM: Up & down weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 25TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 25TH: 36°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:13 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 7:59 PM

Enjoy today because it will be the nicest day of the weekend. We’re expecting temperatures right near average for this time of year, which has been rare in the recent weeks. Highs in the low 60s with some sunshine expected, though skies will stay mostly cloudy. This nice weather is ahead of a low-pressure system that is expected to move up from the central U.S. and bring shower chances overnight into Sunday. Low temperatures tonight will drop to the low 40s, which is above average.

Low pressure starts to work into the region overnight into Sunday bringing rain and breezy conditions. The cold front will prevent any decent temperatures, once again keeping us below average, we won’t escape the 40s tomorrow. Rain will work in during the late morning and wind will be out of the southeast anywhere from 5 to 15 mph, turning northeast by the afternoon after the passage of the cold front. Low temperatures tomorrow night will drop to the mid-30s, which is right near average.

Sadly, nothing on Monday will be curing those Monday blues because showers may linger that morning. Otherwise, staying cloudy with highs in the upper 40s, once again below average. Low temperatures Monday night will drop to right around freezing.

We get a break from the rain on Tuesday, should see plenty of sunshine then as well with temperatures approaching that 60-degree mark, hopefully as we get closer to Tuesday we’ll be able to say for a fact we’ll reach the 60s. It doesn’t last, more rain is on the way as another low-pressure system starts working into the area Wednesday through Friday.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & CALM

HIGH: 60

SATURDAY NIGHT: OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

LOW: 41

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY. BREEZY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 35

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. EVENING CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS CONTINUE

HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

