Forecast Discussion 4/25/2020 PM: Rain moves in tonight, continues tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 26TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 26TH: 36°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:13 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:59 PM

A nice day for the Twin Tiers and sadly it will be the final one in the near future. Some early overcast conditions gave way to sunshine and that continues into the afternoon. This nice weather is ahead of a low-pressure system that is expected to move up from the central U.S. and bring shower chances overnight into Sunday. Low temperatures tonight will drop to the low 40s, which is above average.

Low pressure starts to work into the region overnight into Sunday bringing rain and breezy conditions. The cold front will prevent any decent temperatures, once again keeping us below average, we won’t escape the 40s tomorrow. Rain will work in during the late morning and wind will be out of the southeast anywhere from 5 to 15 mph, turning northeast by the afternoon after the passage of the cold front. Low temperatures tomorrow night will drop to the mid-30s, which is right near average. With the temperatures dropping in the late afternoon and into the evening, some of the rain may change over so some mixed precipitation/snow.

Sadly, nothing on Monday will be curing those Monday blues because due to continued isolated mixed precipitation that may hold on until the early afternoon. High temperatures will reach into the upper 40s so the mixed precip will not last. After the weather moves out cloudy skies will take over. Low temperatures Monday night will drop to right around freezing.

We get a break from the rain on Tuesday, should see plenty of sunshine then as well with temperatures approaching that 60-degree mark, hopefully as we get closer to Tuesday we’ll be able to say for a fact we’ll reach the 60s. It doesn’t last, more rain is on the way as another low-pressure system starts working into the area Wednesday through Friday.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY. BREEZY

HIGH: 46

SUNDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS CONTINUE. COLDER

LOW: 35

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. EVENING CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS CONTINUE

HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 46

