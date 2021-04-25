Forecast Discussion 4/25/2021 PM: Sunny and breezy to start the week, warm up on the way

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 26th: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 26th: 37°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:12 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:00 PM

An up and down day for your Sunday in the Twin Tiers. Started off with some rain, then the sun came out, unfortunately, more rain moved through during the afternoon. Highs reached the low-60s and that was expected, right near average for highs. Tonight, showers will taper off and skies should turn partly cloudy, temperatures will drop to near freezing overnight. It will continue being windy tonight as it has been all day.

Going into the beginning of the week, the sunshine is expected to make a significant appearance for the first time in a few days, highs will be quite cool only reaching the upper-50s. Breezy conditions will make it feel a bit chilly so be sure to have a jacket at least within reach when heading out. There is a slight chance for showers but it is only that, a slight chance. Tomorrow night, breezy conditions may stick around with lows near freezing again.

Warmer on Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s expected and partly sunny skies. There is a slight chance for showers on Tuesday as well, with the higher temperature that is forecast you may see a few more compared to Monday. Tuesday night temperatures struggle to drop much, low-50s is what is expected as cloud cover builds a bit.

Summer-like on Wednesday with highs in the low-80s and there are chances for showers and storms on this day. Lows in the mid-50s that night. Continued showers expected on Thursday and a chance on Friday, both days with highs in the 60s. Clouds decrease Saturday with seasonable highs. Should have a dry weekend.

MONDAY: SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 58

MONDAY NIGHT: SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. STAYING BREEZY

LOW: 32

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & WARMER

HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: UNSEASONABLY WARM. CHANCE FOR SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE. TURNING SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE. MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 36

