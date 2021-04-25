Forecast Discussion 4/25/21 AM: The perfect date, all you need is a light jacket (and an umbrella)

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 25th: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 25th: 37°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:12 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:00 PM

We are in between two systems Sunday morning. A low pressure system is moving up the coast which brought us some light rain overnight. Most of this rain will be east of the area mid morning. Sunday afternoon things turn breezy as a cold front from the west pushes through the region. Scattered showers are possible throughout the day. Highs will be seasonable heading up to around 60. Sunday night we begin to clear out and head down to the lower 30s.

Sunny skies expected for the beginning of yet another work week with highs staying a little cool but seasonable. Highs in the low-60s and it could be breezy at times. This will be a nice day. Lows Monday night drop to the mid-30s once again.

Clouds increase on Tuesday ahead of another round of showers through the mid and later week. We may hear some thunder on Wednesday due to higher temperatures causing higher instability. Derby Day in the Twin Tiers sees a chance for showers with highs in the low-60s.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 61

SUNDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY

LOW: 31

MONDAY: SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: WARMER. MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

