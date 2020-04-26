Forecast Discussion 4/26/2020 PM: All this rain better bring May Flowers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 27TH: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 27TH: 37°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:09 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:02 PM

Rain, rain did not go away today. Showers all day and they’re ongoing into the evening. A low-pressure system moves up from the Ohio Valley and into our neck of the woods bringing a lot of rain for the Twin Tiers. Expecting accumulations of around an inch by the end of today, 1.5 inches by the end of the system. Temperatures had a lot of trouble even reaching the mid-40s. Southeast wind turning more northeast has been present but a non-issue. The showers will continue tonight, maybe changing over to some snow as temperatures drop to the mid-30s. Little to no snow accumulation is expected, if it does it’ll be on higher elevation grassy areas.

More rain going into tomorrow with a similar temperature profile, some could be snow early, again little to no accumulation expected. Highs will hopefully hit the mid-40s, but that is about all we’ll get out of the heating from the day. As we get into the later part of the day, the rain will start tapering off. Low temperatures tomorrow night will drop to around freezing.

Tuesday is looking nice! We deserve it too! Warming up to near average on Tuesday with some sunshine returning. Highs in the very low 60s expected. Clouds will start taking over Tuesday evening as temperatures drop to the low-40s. Unfortunately, Tuesday sits between the two systems.

The rest of the week is a wash-out. Showers likely on Wednesday and they’re expected to continue on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances do drop going into the weekend, however there is still a presence of a chance. Temperatures will remain around average for the rest of the week.

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 45

MONDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS MOVE OUT

LOW: 32

TUESDAY: SOME SUNSHINE RETURNS. CLOUDY LATE

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: RAIN CONTINUES. CLOUDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 58 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

