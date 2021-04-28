Forecast Discussion 4/28/21 PM: Active weather to end the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 28th: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 28th: 38°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:08 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:03 PM

A boundary over the region being the focal point for moisture Wednesday evening and overnight. A line of strong thunderstorms moving through the Twin Tiers between 4-7pm. Main concerns being strong gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning and brief downpours. Lingering stray showers stick around for the overnight with isolated thunderstorms also possible, but nothing strong to severe. Mostly cloudy and lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Wave of low pressure moving through the region Thursday bringing widespread rainfall to the area. Steady rain for the afternoon, which may be moderate to heavy at times. High Thursday into the low to mid 60s. Steady rain tapers to a few showers for the evening and overnight. Overall rainfall for the day near 1″. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Showers again likely Friday as a cold front moves through the region. Main concern being strong gusty winds with gusts of 30 mph or more possible for the afternoon. Otherwise, cooler with highs into the low to mid 50s. Showers may linger overnight into the early morning hours Saturday. Lows into the low to mid 30s. Decreasing clouds into Saturday afternoon and breezy. Highs into the mid to upper 50s. A weak disturbance brings a chance for showers Saturday night into the first half of Sunday. Highs Sunday near 70 degrees. Chance for showers continues through early next week.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY, CHANCE ISO. T-STORMS. WINDY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER EARLY & WINDY. DECREASING CLOUDS INTO THE AFTERNOON. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

