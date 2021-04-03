Forecast Discussion 4/3/2021 PM: Sunny Easter Sunday and warmer week ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 4th: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 4th: 30°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:47 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:35 PM

Finally, a more “spring-like” day for the Twin Tiers, even though the breeze is still pretty chilly at times. Sunshine to start, clouds increased by the afternoon. Highs reached the very low-50s, which is right at average for this time of year. Tonight, we’ll stay mostly cloudy with a chance for showers before midnight, lows near freezing. The average low temperature is now in the low-30s.

Your Easter Sunday warms up even more with highs expected to reach the upper-50s. Sunny skies are expected but first there is a chance for some showers in the morning. Clouds will dissipate for the most part by midday. It will be breezy throughout the day, ’tis the season, gusts could reach over 20 miles per hour at times. Sustained wind is expected to be 5-15 mph out of the north. Lows tomorrow night should drop to near freezing once again with partly cloudy skies.

The start of the next work week is real night with highs returning to the low-60s and plenty of sunshine expected for your Monday. Breezy again with gusts again possibly reaching over 20 miles per hour. This will be the beginning of several days with above average temperatures on both ends of the forecast. Lows Monday night will drop to the mid-30s.

Some chances for showers move in on Tuesday, but slight then. Real chances move in Wednesday with a break Thursday during the day. A wet beginning of next weekend is expected as of right now but temps will remain above average.

EASTER SUNDAY: EARLY SHOWER POSS. SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 58

SUNDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 32

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS. PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS PM

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS. CLOUDS DECREASING LATE

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter