Forecast Discussion 4/3/21 AM: Cold start to Easter weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 3rd: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 3rd: 29°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:47 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 7:35 PM

A clear Saturday morning has allowed our temperatures to dip down into the teens currently. A start well below average for our weekend. Temperatures Saturday rebounding to seasonable as we head for the lower 50s. Clear skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon as clouds increase throughout the day. A stray shower is possible later this afternoon into the evening hours. Lows near freezing.

Stray shower may linger early Sunday with mostly cloudy conditions. Decreasing clouds into the afternoon and breezy. Highs into the mid to upper 50s. Lows Sunday night near 30 degrees. Dry start early next week with some sunshine Monday. Highs Monday into the 50s, coming along with breezy conditions. Slight chance for showers Tuesday, then chance for showers Wednesday through Friday. Highs near 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: BREEZY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 32

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 35

