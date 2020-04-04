Forecast Discussion 4/4/2020 AM: Cloudy & calm Saturday, slightly warmer

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 4TH: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 4TH: 29°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 7:36 PM

We have what appears to be a fairly calm day ahead of us. Very still conditions both at the surface and aloft have allowed for some foggy and misty conditions this morning. The fog and mist will lift going into the later parts of the morning. Temperatures this morning are mild, in the low 40s, that will lead to a slightly warmer weekend compared to the end of last week. Highs today will be in the mid-50s. Some morning sprinkles are possible, turning cloudy for the day. High pressure is allowing for the calm conditions and cloud cover sticking around. Lows tonight will drop to the low 40s again as some breaks in clouds appear.

Tomorrow will be warmer again. Some sunshine may be visible at times tomorrow as well with highs into the lower 60s. A slight chance of showers exists in the early to mid-afternoon, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low temperatures tomorrow night will drop closer to average, in the mid-30s as skies clear a little more.

We warm up going into midweek getting into the mid-60s by Wednesday. Otherwise, staying in the 60s until Friday. Shower chances plague most of the week, especially Tuesday through Thursday. Our warmest temperatures will likely be on Wednesday. A low-pressure system works into the area going into Friday with some strong wind aloft.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. AM PATCHY FOG. AM SPRINKLES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 56

SATURDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ABOVE AVERAGE

LOW: 40

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWER

HIGH: 61 LOW: 35

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE EVENING SHOWER

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

