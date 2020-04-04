Forecast Discussion 4/4/2020 PM: Warm-up tomorrow, with chances of showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 5TH: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 5TH: 29°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:36 PM

Another cloudy day for the Twin Tiers while avoiding any rainfall, minus the few sprinkles from this morning. The unofficial high for Elmira was 56 degrees as of this writing with overcast conditions. Tonight, some breaks in the clouds will be possible while temperatures drop to the lower 40s, which is about ten degrees above average.

Tomorrow continues the cloudy trend and adds some afternoon shower chances. Warming up slightly tomorrow with highs in the lower 60s. Showers will have their best chance to appear through the late morning and afternoon, otherwise mostly cloudy. Tomorrow night will see some slightly clearing skies as temperatures drop to the mid-30s.

Our best case for sunshine is on Monday and even then it is not permanent. Highs will stay in the lower 60s. Showers start to work in Monday evening and look to continue through much of the week, specifically on Wednesday and Thursday due to a low-pressure driven cold front. Because of that cold front, temperatures Friday and Saturday will be slightly below average, in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61

SUNDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 36

MONDAY: SUNNY. EVENING SHOWER CHANCES

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

