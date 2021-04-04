Forecast Discussion 4/4/2021 PM: Sunny & above average to begin the week, showers return midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 5th: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 5th: 30°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:36 PM

Happy Easter if you celebrate it, if not happy Sunday! It has been a beautiful day today with highs extending past my forecast high into the low-60s and the sunshine has been non-stop. Breezy throughout the day today so at times it may have felt a bit chilly, especially in the morning. Tonight, skies will stay clear with lows approaching freezing overnight.

The start of your workweek is going to be nice, once again. Highs in the low-60s expected this time and it will likely be breezy again. Not much else to say about the day, if you are able to get out and enjoy it, I highly recommend it. Clouds increase a bit during the evening and overnight with lows near freezing again.

Tuesday you’ll see some sunshine at the start and it will feel nice with highs in the low-60s again. Clouds increase during the afternoon and there is a chance for showers Tuesday night. Lows in the low-40s due to the cloud cover. The clouds and the chance for showers come as part of a low-pressure system that will be spinning off the northeast U.S. coast for much of the rest of the week. Some upper-level dynamics play a part and it won’t be a washout by any means, just be prepared for Tuesday night showers.

There is a slight chance for showers Wednesday and partly sunny skies, highs in the mid-60s. Higher chances move in Thursday night as another weather maker starts creeping in from the west. Chances persist through the late week and into Saturday. Sunday should clear out with highs staying above average throughout.

MONDAY: SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 61

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY OVERNIGHT

LOW: 33

TUESDAY: SUNNY START. CLOUDS INCREASE. CHANCE SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS PM

HIGH: 68 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: AM SHOWERS. PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

