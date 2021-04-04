Forecast Discussion 4/4/21 AM: Happy Easter!!!

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 4th: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 4th: 30°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:36 PM

It is a calm Easter morning with temperatures in the 30s with decreasing cloud cover. Much warmer than Saturday morning, running close to 20 degrees above where we started off. Easter Sunday remains dry and sunny with temperatures climbing to around 60 for afternoon highs. Winds will pick up towards Sunday afternoon and gust at times over 20 miles per hour. High pressure continues to rule into the evening, staying clear, dry and temperatures dropping back down to around freezing for lows.

The start of the next work week is nice with highs returning to the low-60s and plenty of sunshine expected for your Monday. Breezy again with gusts again possibly reaching over 20 miles per hour. This will be the beginning of several days with above average temperatures on both ends of the forecast. Lows Monday night will drop to the mid-30s.

We remain dry through Wednesday with clouds beginning to increase. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday well above average in the low to mid 60s. Chance for showers returns Thursday through Saturday with each day presenting a chance for rain. Highs still remain above average through this time period with temperatures reaching the 60s each day.

EASTER SUNDAY: SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 60

SUNDAY NIGHT: CLEAR

LOW: 31

MONDAY: SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS PM

HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

