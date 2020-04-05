Forecast Discussion 4/5/2020 PM: Monday sunshine, more rain this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 6TH: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 6TH: 30°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:42 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:39 PM

Some very welcome sunshine graces us with its presence in the latter part of your Sunday. Warmer temperatures compared to the last few days too with highs topping out in the mid-60s. Some extremely scattered showers possible this evening, otherwise a very nice day. Lows tonight will drop to the low-30 as clouds start to decrease more.

Tomorrow sees continued sunshine and mild temperatures with highs in the low-mid 60s again. A passing high cloud is possible throughout your Monday, it should be quite pretty. Clouds will start increasing tomorrow evening ahead of the next system moving in. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid-30s.

More active weather moves in starting on Tuesday evening. Mostly cloudy throughout the day Tuesday with highs in the low-60s again. That evening rain chances start to work their way in. Low temperatures will drop only to the low-40s due to cloud cover. Windy conditions start moving in on Wednesday with showers likely, it will likely be our warmest day as well. This system is a cold front that will cut temperatures significantly Thursday and Friday.

MONDAY: SUNNY. PASSING HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 63

MONDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE EVENING SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 36

