Forecast Discussion 5/1/2020 PM: Weekend sunshine for the May flowers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 2ND: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 2ND: 39°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:02 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 8:06 PM

Finally, a day where the rain isn’t a constant nuisance, just a spotty and isolated one. Temperatures were nice today too, getting into the lower 60s while staying mostly cloudy throughout most of the day, some blue skies were seen here and there. This is all a holdover from the low-pressure system that moves through the area, bringing flooding to some parts of the Twin Tiers. Tonight, spotty showers will linger as clouds decrease overnight. Low temperatures will drop to the very low 40s.

The first weekend of May is starting nice, this would be Derby Weekend, but it has been postponed due to the Coronavirus Crisis. Some sunshine to start off your Saturday, we’re going to flirt with the 70s with a high in the very upper 60s. Sadly, it won’t stick around with some spotty showers that could move in tomorrow evening, though it will not impact everyone. What will impact everyone is the increasing cloud cover into the late afternoon and evening, low temperatures tomorrow night drop to the low 50s, above average for this time of year.

Sunday is looking very nice! We’re expecting highs in the low 70s, which is a good few degrees above average and will be a wonderful day for the May flowers to start to get their growing going. It will be mostly cloudy all day, but the sunshine we see will be nice. A spring breeze is very likely to be present. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 40s Sunday night as cloud cover dissipates slightly.

We start off the week with high temperatures in the low 60s. There is a slight chance for showers to start off the week, otherwise, we will be partly to mostly cloudy. The main story for the workweek will be the low-pressure system moving through on Wednesday, with plenty of dynamical forcing, it is an interesting one to look at and keep an eye on. From there the rest of the week is very uninteresting with some days seeing rain chances and others staying mostly cloudy.

SATURDAY: SOME SUNSHINE. CLOUDS INCREASE.

HIGH: 68

SATURDAY NIGHT: LATE DAY SHOWER.

LOW: 50

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 43

MONDAY: BREEZY. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE

HIGH: 60 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

